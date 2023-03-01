Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.36% higher on the day at 0.6752 at around 04:10 GMT, up from session lows at 0.6694. The antipodeans buoyed after the release of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD edges higher on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data - February 28, 2023
- AUD/USD extends bounce off two-month low towards 0.6750 on upbeat China PMI - February 28, 2023
- AUD/USD grinds above 0.6700 as Australia GDP, China/US PMI loom - February 28, 2023