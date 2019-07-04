AUD/USD edges lower from 2-month highs at 0.7034, trades 0.08% higher at 0.7034 at 0525 GMT. A below-forecast Australian retail sales data dents Aussie. Risk-on rally in the US stocks overnight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD edges lower from 2-month highs at 0.7047, poor Australian retail sales data weigh
AUD/USD edges lower from 2-month highs at 0.7034, trades 0.08% higher at 0.7034 at 0525 GMT. A below-forecast Australian retail sales data dents Aussie. Risk-on rally in the US stocks overnight …