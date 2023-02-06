Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD has erased early gains and was trading 0.11% lower on the day at 0.6912 at around 13:10 GMT. The pair is extending weakness for the 3rd consecutive session, is on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erased early gains, extends weakness for the 3rd straight session ahead of RBA - February 6, 2023
- AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, over two-week low as focus shifts to RBA on Tuesday - February 6, 2023
- ASX 200, AUD/USD forecast ahead of the RBA decision - February 6, 2023