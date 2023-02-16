Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.21% higher on the day at 0.6916 at around 04:45 GMT, up from session lows at 0.6867. The major earlier plummeted after data released earlier on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases downbeat Aussie data-led losses, retraces 0.69 mark - February 16, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pares Aussie-employment-induced losses, H&S highlights 0.6865 support - February 15, 2023
- AUD/USD plummets below 0.6900 on downbeat Aussie inflation, employment data - February 15, 2023