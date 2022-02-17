FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases early gains, plunges over 0.50% amid sudden risk-off after reports of Ukrainian firing

AUD/USD plunged over 0.50% within minutes and is currently trading over 0.53% lower on the day at 0.7155 at around 04:05 GMT. News of Ukrainian armed forces firing mortar shells and grenades at four …
