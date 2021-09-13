AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD has erased early gains and has slipped lower from session highs at 0.7368 and was trading 0.14% lower at 0.7339 at around 05:30 GMT. Resumption of US-China talks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: On the Cusp of Major Bearish Breakout - September 13, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases early gains, slips below 21-EMA support, bias turning bearish - September 13, 2021
- AUD/USD still looks consolidative – UOB - September 13, 2021