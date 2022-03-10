Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.02% higher on the day at 0.7319 at around 05:10 GMT. The pair has erased early losses and has edged higher from session lows at 0.7287. Price action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases early losses, edges above 200-DMA - March 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 0.7350 - March 9, 2022
- AUD/USD recovers to retake 0.73 level - March 9, 2022