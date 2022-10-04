Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.09% higher on the day at 0.6520 at around 06:40 GMT. The major has erased RBA-led losses and has edged higher as market sentiment improves. Earlier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases RBA-led losses, edges higher amid risk-on impulse - October 4, 2022
- AUD/USD sticks to RBA-inspired losses, holds above mid-0.6400s amid risk-on impulse - October 4, 2022
- Elliott Wave View: AUD/USD rally to fail for more downside [Video] - October 4, 2022