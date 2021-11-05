FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends bearish consolidation around 55-EMA, focus on US NFP for impetus

AUD/USD was trading at 0.7396 at around 05:05 GMT Session High/ Low: 0.7408/ 0.7378 Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.7555/ 0.7461 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)