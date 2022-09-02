Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.05% lower on the day at 0.6782 at around 05:30 GMT, bias is bearish. The pair is extending weakness below daily cloud, slips lower from session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: On a bumpy road to yearly low, 0.6760 gains immediate attention - September 2, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends break below daily cloud, weakness seen despite hawkish RBA bets - September 2, 2022
- AUD/USD remains vulnerable below 0.6800 despite hawkish RBA bets, US NFP eyed - September 2, 2022