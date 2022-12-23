Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.64% higher on the day at 0.6707 at around 10:55 GMT, bias neutral. The pair is extending choppy trade from the past few sessions, upside remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends choppy trade, 21-EMA caps upside - December 23, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Stabilizing Inside Thursday’s Wide Range - December 23, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6700 on China-linked optimism, US data eyed - December 22, 2022