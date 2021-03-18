AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD spikes past 0.78 handle, extends Fed-led gains as a strong Aussie jobs data provides additional support. Australian Unemployment Rate dropped in February to 5.8% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD breaks out of the bullish flag ahead of preliminary retail sales - March 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Targets 0.7900 amid inverse head-and-shoulders breakout - March 18, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends Fed-led rally, upbeat Australia jobs market data provides additional boost - March 18, 2021