Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD is slipping lower for the second consecutive session, upbeat China Caixin Services PMI data failed to provide any support. IHS Markit has reported China Caixin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends previous session’s weakness, upbeat China Caixin Services PMI fails to impress - February 3, 2023
- AUD/USD refreshes day low below 0.7070 despite upbeat Caixin Services PMI - February 2, 2023
- AUD/USD stumbles below 0.7100 after Aussie’s PMI, solid US jobs data - February 2, 2023