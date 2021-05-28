AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.07% lower on the day at 0.7738 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair is extending sideways grind along 55-EMA support, technical bias remains neutral. The US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends sideways grind above 55-EMA support, bias neutral
AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.07% lower on the day at 0.7738 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair is extending sideways grind along 55-EMA support, technical bias remains neutral. The US …