AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading in tight range in Asian trade today, with session high at 0.7776 and low at 0.7757. The major is trading directionless and extending sideways along …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends sideways grind around 5-DMA, weaker-than-expected Australia Retail Sales keeps bearish pressure - February 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7764 Pivot Sets the Early Tone - February 18, 2021
- AUD/USD clings to mild gains below 0.7800 on weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales - February 18, 2021