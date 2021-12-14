Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.39% lower on the day at 0.7101 at around 04:20 GMT, after closing 0.54% lower in the previous session. On the data front, National Australia Banks (NAB) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness after rejection at 21-EMA - December 14, 2021
- AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7100 as Omicron fears escalate, yields stay pressured - December 13, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle - December 13, 2021