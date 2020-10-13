Trading View AUD/USD was trading below 0.72 handle after mixed China Trade Balance data failed to impress Aussie bulls. Data released earlier today showed Chinas Trade Balance in USD terms narrowed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness below 0.72 handle amid mixed China Trade Balance data - October 13, 2020
- China turns the tide on AUDUSD rally - October 13, 2020
- AUD/USD drops on US dollar strength in the Tokyo open - October 12, 2020