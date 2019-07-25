AUD/USD is extending weakness for the 5th straight session, bias lower. Aussie dented further after RBA’s Lowe showed readiness for a further easy policy if demand disappoints. Also, Westpac, one of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness below 21-EMA, Aussie dented on RBA Lowe’s dovish comments
AUD/USD is extending weakness for the 5th straight session, bias lower. Aussie dented further after RBA’s Lowe showed readiness for a further easy policy if demand disappoints. Also, Westpac, one of …