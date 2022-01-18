FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness below 21-EMA, outlook bearish

Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD is extending weakness for the 4th consecutive session, trades 0.19% lower on the day at 0.7194 at around 06:15 GMT. A record high number of covid-led deaths in …
