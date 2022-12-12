AUD/USD was trading 0.31% lower on the day at 0.6773 at around 05:35 GMT Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.6850/ 0.6668 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD eyes 0.6750 support, risk-off impulse weighs - December 12, 2022
- AUD/USD gauges a cushion around 0.6760 ahead of Fed’s policy, risk-off mood still solid - December 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Revisits 61.8% Fibo. level to snap three-day uptrend below 0.6800 - December 11, 2022