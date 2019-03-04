FxWirePro: AUD/USD fails to extend bullish gap open, slips lower on unexpected drop in Q4 inventories

AUD/USD opened with a bullish gap in the early Asian session. The pair however failed to extend gains after an unexpected drop in Q4 inventories data dented the Aussie. Australia’s Q4 business indicat…
