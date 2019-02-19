AUDUSD in near terms: The pair should remain in the upper part of the past week’s range around 0.7150 levels. AUDUSD medium-term perspectives: The FOMC’s dovish turn helped drive AUD to near 0.7300 le…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – Retest of the wedge breakout - February 19, 2019
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie dips to 0.71 support zone after dovish RBA minutes - February 19, 2019
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD Hedging Perspectives on RBA Minutes – (1m) Theta Shorts / (3m) Delta Longs For Optimized Hedging - February 19, 2019