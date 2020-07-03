Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.21% higher on the day at 0.6936 at around 06:40 GMT, bias remains bullish. Upbeat Australian Retail Sales and a sharp rebound in the Chinese Services PMI buoy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds steady near weekly tops, just below mid-0.6900s - July 3, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds above 0.69 handle, upbeat Australia retail sales and China Caxin services PMI to aid further gains - July 3, 2020
- AUD/USD rally accelerates as Australian economy fires on all cylinders - July 3, 2020