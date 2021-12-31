Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.15% higher on the day at 0.7259 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair is holding gains above 55-EMA and technical indicators support further gains. Chinas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds gains above 55-EMA, upbeat China Manufacturing PMI support - December 31, 2021
- AUD/USD seesaws near 0.7250 despite upbeat China Manufacturing PMI - December 30, 2021
- AUD/USD: Gravestone Doji at monthly top probe bulls below 0.7300, China PMI eyed - December 30, 2021