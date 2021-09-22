AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.29% higher on the day at 0.7250 at around 03:00 GMT, snapping a four-day downtrend. PBOC event and positive expectations that Evergrandes main unit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains ahead of FOMC meet, PBOC event and Evergrande updates support risk-on - September 21, 2021
- PBoC interest rate decision: Unchanged as expected, AUD/USD continues to correct higher - September 21, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears could stretch to test the significant 0.72 level - September 21, 2021