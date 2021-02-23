AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.09% higher on the day at 0.7921 at around 04:40 GMT, after closing 0.61% higher in the previous session. The Australian dollar shrugs off the exports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains, Aussie shrugs off exports slump as commodity rally keeps prices buoyed - February 23, 2021
- AUD/USD wavers above 0.7900 despite Australia’s exports slump, Powell’s testimony in focus - February 22, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-year high above 0.7900, en route half-yearly hurdle - February 22, 2021