Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.63% higher on the day at 0.6438 at around 09:50 GMT. The pair snaps a two-day losing streak and holds gains above 0.64 handle. GMMA indicator shows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains, focus on US ISM PMI ahead of RBA - October 3, 2022
- AUD/USD to suffer further losses towards 0.62 – Credit Suisse - October 3, 2022
- AUD/USD: Sustained decline seen below 0.6360 – UOB - October 3, 2022