AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading marginally higher on the day at 0.7752 at the time of writing. Upbeat Q1 growth data fueled gains in the pair. Data released earlier on Tuesday showed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains on upbeat Australia Q1 GDP data
AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading marginally higher on the day at 0.7752 at the time of writing. Upbeat Q1 growth data fueled gains in the pair. Data released earlier on Tuesday showed …