AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.20% higher on the day at 0.7252 at around 07:30 GMT, after closing 0.63% lower in the previous session. The pair is holding marginal gains, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Getting Ready to Break Down - September 29, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains, US dollar strength limits upside - September 29, 2021
- AUD/USD clings to gains near mid-0.7200s, upside seems limited - September 29, 2021