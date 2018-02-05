FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds support at 38.2% Fib at 0.7893, break below to see further weakness

AUD/USD broke below 20-DMA at 0.7980, hit 4-week low at 0.7890, bias remains bearish. The pair has held support at 38.2% Fib at 0.7893, break below will see resumption of weakness. We see the major is extending downside after formation of bearish …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)