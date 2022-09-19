FxWirePro: AUD/USD hovers near two-year lows, broad-based USD strength weighs

Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.65% lower on the day at 0.6674 at around 09:30 GMT, outlook bearish. A pickup in the USD demand drags the pair lower at the beginning of the weeks …
