AUD/USD has ignored a bullish engulfing pattern formed on Wednesday’s candle. The pair has failed to extend gains above 23.6% Fib and is extending weakness for the 2nd straight session. The major is trading in a long-term falling channel and we see that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD ignores bullish engulfing pattern, fails to extend gains above 23.6% Fib - June 1, 2018
- AUD/USD Rockets To 7580/85; NZD/USD: Longs Need Stops Below 6955 - June 1, 2018
- AUD/USD: Back In The Channel? - June 1, 2018