AUD/USD was trading 0.37% lower on the day at 0.7235 at around 08:00 GMT. Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.7375/ 0.7262 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles near multi-week lows, around 0.7230-35 zone - September 20, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD opens the week on a bearish note, breach below 200-week MA to plummet prices - September 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Tests Big Figure Only to Fail Again - September 20, 2021