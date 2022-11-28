Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 1.11% lower on the day at 0.6676 at around 06:15 GMT. The pair has opened the week on a bearish note, is extending the bearish gap-open. Poor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD plummets below 0.6700 due to risk aversion, Fed commentary - November 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears stay on top, eye break below 0.6650 - November 28, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me…Now’ - November 28, 2022