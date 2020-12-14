Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.12% higher on the day at 0.7540 at around 05:00 GMT, after closing 0.02% lower in the previous session. The Australian dollar opens the weeks trading with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD opens the week with a bullish gap open, ignores previous session’s ‘Shooting Star’ formation - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD: Poised to break the top of the five-month ascending channel - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD holds steady near multi-year tops, just above mid-0.7500s - December 14, 2020