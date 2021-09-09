AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.20% lower on the day at 0.7379 at around 08:50 GMT, after closing 0.27% lower in the previous session. Mixed Chinas inflation data failed to provide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to suffer further setbacks as far as 0.72 – Westpac - September 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD pauses 3-day declines at 21-EMA support, mixed China’s inflation data and broad USD strength keep upside limited - September 9, 2021
- AUD/USD to tick down while below the four-month downtrend at 0.7467 – Commerzbank - September 9, 2021