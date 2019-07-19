AUD/USD spiked higher on Thursday’s trade as the Aussie was buoyed on upbeat labor market report. The data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the fulltime jobs growth picked up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD pauses shy of 200-DMA resistance, breakout required for further upside
AUD/USD spiked higher on Thursday’s trade as the Aussie was buoyed on upbeat labor market report. The data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the fulltime jobs growth picked up …