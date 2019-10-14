FxWirePro: AUD/USD pauses upside after China Trade Balance data, technical bias bullish

AUD/USD was trading largely muted at 0.6789 at 04:35 GMT, bias remains bullish. Aussie dampened slightly after data showed China’s Trade Surplus widened in September on big drop in Imports. China’s …
