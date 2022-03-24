AUD/USD was trading 0.20% lower on the day at 0.7483 at around 05:50 GMT Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.7417/ 0.7165 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD pauses upside at 0.75 handle, outlook bullish - March 24, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack triangle support for further downside past 0.7500 - March 24, 2022
- AUD/USD Starts Session in Window of Time for Short-Term Top - March 24, 2022