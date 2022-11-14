Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.44% lower on the day at 0.6673 at around 04:30 GMT. The pair has snapped at 2-day upside and remains capped below cloud top. The Australian dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD pauses upside, Aussie under pressure ahead of RBA Minutes, jobs report - November 14, 2022
- Soybean (ZS) Weekly MACD Positively Crossing - November 13, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: 100-DMA probes buyers below 0.6700 - November 13, 2022