Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.46% lower on the day at 0.7513 at around 05:20 GMT, outlook bearish. The pair is extending weakness for the 4th straight session, slumps below 200-DMA, scope …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/USD plummets below 200-DMA, hits new yearly low at 0.7511
Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.46% lower on the day at 0.7513 at around 05:20 GMT, outlook bearish. The pair is extending weakness for the 4th straight session, slumps below 200-DMA, scope …