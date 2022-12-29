Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.15% higher on the day at 0.6744 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair has ignored a gravestone Doji formation on the previous sessions candle and is holding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD rangebound above 21-EMA, risk-aversion across markets limits upside - December 29, 2022
- AUDUSD Consolidating Near Weekly Chart Downchannel Resistance - December 29, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Grinds near mid-0.6700s inside weekly bullish channel - December 28, 2022