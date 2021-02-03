AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.09% higher on the day at 0.7613 at around 04:00 GMT after bouncing off 55-EMA support on Tuesdays trade. The Australian dollar was dented post RBA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD rangebound post RBA Lowe’s dovish comments, upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI and US dollar weakness cushion downside - February 2, 2021
- AUD/USD erases losses as Aussie Building Permits surge - February 2, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Trades At Its Lowest For The Year, Could Extend The Slide In The Near-Term - February 2, 2021