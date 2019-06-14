AUD/USD hits new 3-week lows below 0.69 handle, bearish momentum intact. Aussie depressed amid heightened expectations of RBA rate cuts and escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. …
FxWirePro: AUD/USD retains bearish momentum, heightened expectations of RBA rate cuts weigh
