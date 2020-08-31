Trading View AUD/USD has reversed early losses and edged higher from session lows at 0.7346 to hit fresh multi-month highs at 0.7381. Upbeat Chinese PMIs which show a surprise expansion in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Inside ‘Window of Time’ for Closing Price Reversal Top - August 31, 2020
- A review of last weeks high impact news on the AUD/USD, a peek at US treasuries and Chinese banks [Video] - August 31, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD set to extend bullish momentum, upbeat Chinese PMIs support - August 31, 2020