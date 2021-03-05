AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD plunges to 3-week lows below 0.77 handle, hovers above strong support at 0.7685. Treasury yields soared as Powell tried to ignore bond bears at his speech …
FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips below 0.77 handle to hit 3-week lows, finds strong support at 0.7685
