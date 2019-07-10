AUD/USD extends weakness as poor Chinese data and continued U.S. dollar strength add to bearish pressures around the pair. The major slipped below daily cloud and hit new 3-week lows at 0.6918, bias …
FxWirePro: AUD/USD slips below daily cloud to hit 3-week lows, Powell’s testimony in focus
