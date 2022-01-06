FxWirePro: AUD/USD slumps over 0.80%, Aussie ignores upbeat China Caxin PMI data

Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.87% lower on the day at 0.7158 at around 07:45 GMT, bias turns bearish. The antipodeans were dented amid rising virus concerns and geopolitical …
