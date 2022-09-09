Chart – Courtesy Trading View AUD/USD was trading 1.27% higher on the day at 0.6835 at around 07:00 GMT. The pair has ignored downbeat China inflation data and edged higher as markets optimism …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD spikes over 1.25%, ignores downbeat China inflation data - September 9, 2022
- AUD/USD now faces the next support at 0.6680 – UOB - September 9, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Invasion in 0.6770-0.6850 balanced profile bolsters bullish reversal - September 9, 2022