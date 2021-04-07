AUD/USD chart – Trading View AUD/USD was trading 0.12% weaker on the day at 0.7652 at around 05:50 GMT. The pair has stalled upside at 20-DMA resistance, decisive break above will fuel further gains.
FxWirePro: AUD/USD stalls upside at 20-DMA resistance, FOMC minutes eyed for further impetus
